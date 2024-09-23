RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brahmin youth's sacred thread cut in TN

September 23, 2024  19:04
A 24-year-old man's sacred thread was cut and thrown away here by three  motorcycle-borne men and they mocked at him for wearing it and a case has been registered, the police said on Monday.   

The incident occurred at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on the evening of September 21, while Akilesh was walking towards the local Astika Samaj run by Brahmins to take part in a bhajan, they said.   

While he was on his way to the event, wearing a veshti and without a shirt, the three men on the motorcycle stopped him and cut and threw away his sacred thread (called poonool in Tamil) and after mocking at him, and told him to not sport the poonool again.   

Astika Samaj functionaries alongwith Hindu Munnani (an RSS affiliated outfit) office-bearers lodged a complaint with the Perumalpuram police (Palayamkottai) on the night of September 21.   

A case was registered and a probe is on to nab the yet to be identified men, they said, adding that CCTV recordings in the vicinity of the incident are being screened.   

Caption: Photograph of a Tamil Brahmin couple used only for representational purpose. Pic courtesy, N Narayanan
