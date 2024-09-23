Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are systematically working to oust Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the assembly elections.





Mahayuti allies BJP and NCP rejected Raut's claims and accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of "spreading rumours" out of insecurity over winnability prospects at the hustings.





"The BJP is adopting the use and throw strategy. The BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are systematically taking steps to oust Ajit Pawar-led NCP," Raut told reporters.





He claimed chief minister Eknath Shinde should keep in mind that the BJP's next target might be Shiv Sena led by him.





NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare refuted Raut's claims, saying the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP will face elections as a united alliance.





"These rumours should not be taken seriously. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP are together and will continue to contest the elections as one alliance," Tatkare said.





He said the Opposition is making such statements realising that they stand no chance to return to power after elections.





Senior MLA Ashish Shelar also scotched "rumours" about the Bharatiya Janata Party contemplating to part ways with the NCP, indicating that the Opposition MVA was spreading such speculations.





In a counterattack, Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, claimed the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have discussed contesting the assembly elections without taking help from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.





"The talks that BJP would part ways with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are merely rumours. The opposition MVA has lost the ground to challenge us, they have lost the steam to put up a fight. The sand is slipping from under their feet given the growing support of people to the Mahayuti government," Shelar told reporters. -- PTI