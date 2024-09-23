RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bag stuffed with Rs 20 lakh found on Mumbai local train

September 23, 2024  18:27
image
A bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash was found abandoned in a coach of a local train in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Some passengers spotted a bag lying unattended in a second-class compartment of the Asangaon-CSMT local train at 10 PM on Sunday, an official said.

"A woman member of a group of passengers travelling on the train told others to inform the railway police while alighting at Kalyan station, following which the bag was handed over to police at Kalyan GRP station," he said.

Police officials followed standard protocol to investigate the contents of the bag. They were stunned to find seven bundles of Rs 500 currency notes inside the bag, besides a box of sweets, and medicines, he said.

Police have launched a search to trace the rightful owner of the bag. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 100 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon
LIVE! Over 100 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox

Officials said Clade 1b strain has been detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row

As the controversy continues to reverberate nationwide, various quarters are demanding steps to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

Child porn: SC nudges Parliament to amend POCSO Act
Child porn: SC nudges Parliament to amend POCSO Act

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that Parliament should seriously consider bringing an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for substituting the term 'child pornography' with 'child sexual...

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances