At least 50 people killed, over 300 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks

September 23, 2024  17:24
The Chief of the General Staff approves strikes on Hezbollah targets. Pic: @IDF
 At least 50 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since this morning, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry.

It further said that children, women and paramedics were among those who were killed in the attacks, according to Al Jazeera report.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced it struck about 300 targets across Lebanon today. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it launched "widespread" waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

It warned people to swiftly move away from homes used by the Iran-backed terror group to store weapons, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said it had identified Hezbollah operatives who were preparing to conduct attacks on Israel.
