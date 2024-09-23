RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


As Bharat for Ram, Atishi says taking charge as CM

September 23, 2024  12:26
AAP leader Atishi takes charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi. 
"I will work as CM of Delhi for four months like Bharat did by placing Lord Ram's 'khadaun' on throne. Kejriwal has set example of dignity and morality in politics, BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said. 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with five cabinet ministers, took the oath of office on Saturday and requested people to ensure that her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, returns to the top post again.

Atish sat on a different chair as used by Kejriwal. Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and culture. 

LIVE! Bridge #19 collapses in Bihar, JD-U says...
LIVE! Bridge #19 collapses in Bihar, JD-U says...

Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC
Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday held that watching and downloading child pornography are offences under the POCSO Act and the information technology law.

Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands
Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands

The Supreme Court has said it listed for Tuesday pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

Israel cancels Haifa Day tribute to Indian soldiers
Israel cancels Haifa Day tribute to Indian soldiers

Israel and Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah have carried out widespread strikes on each other, raising tensions, and prompting Israel Home Front command to issue precautionary advisory to citizens.

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

