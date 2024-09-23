RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anura Kumar Dissanayake sworn in as Lankan prez

September 23, 2024  10:21
File pic
File pic
Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption. 

Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat. Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power, defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya  in Saturday's election. PTI
