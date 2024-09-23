



Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat. Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power, defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya in Saturday's election. PTI

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.