A message in support

September 23, 2024  12:21
image
Waseem, a biryani outlet in Bangalore lends support to the doctors strike in Bengal after the RG Kar horror. @WazBLR posts on X: "Our Biryani is ready to be distributed." 
Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the...

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

The TIME 100 AI list is an interesting assortment of titans.Indians make up about 20 per cent of the coveted list, which is pretty commendable, notes Sandeep Goyal.

