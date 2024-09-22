



"India is now the land of opportunities. It doesn't wait for opportunities anymore, it creates opportunities. In the last 10 years, India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector."





And he added: "There was a time when I had chosen another path for myself but destiny brought me into politics. I had never thought I would become a chief minister. I was the longest-serving CM of Gujarat. Later, the people promoted me and made me the prime minister."

Addressing an NRI event in New York state on Sunday morning local time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said , "Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G."