Why you are unable to access Adani airport lounge

September 22, 2024  18:52
image
Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Sunday said passengers at airports across the country have been experiencing disruptions in accessing airport lounge, owing to suspension of services by Dreamfolks. 
 
AAHL, in a statement, said it is "actively working" with banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services, which have not yet been restored. 
 
Acknowledging the "temporary disruption" in its services, Dreamfolk Services Ltd said its team is working to resolve the issue but clarified that the company is in compliant with all its obligations. 
 
AAHL operates seven airports in the country -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru. 
 
"Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports," AAHL said in the statement. 
 
AAHL is working with banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services, it said, adding, "despite our requests, services through Dreamfolks have not yet been restored."
 
As an interim alternative, the statement said lounges at Adani-operated airports are accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.
 
"We are currently addressing a temporary disruption in our services. Our dedicated team is working with our partners to identify the root cause and implement solutions as quickly as possible," Dreamfolks said in a statement. 
 
It also clarified that all its "contractual agreements remain in full force".
 
"We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly," the company spokesperson said. 
 
"Our top priority is to minimise any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly," Dreamfolks added. -- PTI
