



"India's priority is not to increase its pressure in the world but to increase its impact. Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshni dene waale hain. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world."





"For India, power and potency means -- knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring, power is for protecting."

Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, PM Modi says, "We are also a strong voice of the Global South. Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens. Some time ago when I said that this is not the era of war, its severity was understood by all."