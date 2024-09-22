RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India

September 22, 2024  09:26
Photograph: @MEAIndia/X
Photograph: @MEAIndia/X
The United States has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Sunday.

Official sources said the illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.

Modi said on X, 'Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.'

With this, the total number of ancient items recovered by India since 2014 has gone to 640, officials said, adding the number returned from the USA alone will be 578.

Apart from the current visit, the earlier visits of Modi to the USA have also been particularly fruitful in return of antiquities to India.

Officials said during his visit to the US in 2021, 157 antiquities were handed over by the US government, including the exquisite bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE.

Also, a few days after his US visit in 2023, 105 antiquities were returned to India.

India's successful recoveries extend beyond the USA, with 16 artefacts being returned from the UK, 40 from Australia among others, they noted.

In stark contrast only one artefact was returned to India between 2004 and 2013, they said.

Further, in July 2024, on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee, at New Delhi, India and the United States signed the first ever 'Cultural Property Agreement' to prevent and curb the illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the USA.

The spectacular achievement over the last ten years demonstrates the government's resolve to reclaim India's stolen treasures and preserve its cultural heritage for future generations, they said.

Modi's personal bond with global leaders has played a pivotal role in securing these returns. His proactive approach has led to the recovery of significant artefacts, including revered sculptures and idols, reaffirming India's cultural identity, they added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China testing us, Biden tells Quad leaders
LIVE! China testing us, Biden tells Quad leaders

'Quad is here to stay': Modi's message to China
'Quad is here to stay': Modi's message to China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

Modi-Biden hold hour-long talks ahead of Quad summit
Modi-Biden hold hour-long talks ahead of Quad summit

The war and Modi's recent visit to Ukraine is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Biden makes his final Quad summit an event to remember
Biden makes his final Quad summit an event to remember

US President Joe Biden on Saturday rolled out the red carpet to welcome leaders of Quad countries, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Anthony Albanese from Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan.

'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'

'Abhaya Di was one of the best seniors we could have.''She secured a seat in chest medicine which is huge in India, where only 10-20 seats are available for the general category.''Such a talent was destroyed ruthlessly.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances