Uday Bhanu Chib is new president of Indian Youth Congress

September 22, 2024  17:04
image
The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V. Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress. 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said. 

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added. -- PTI
