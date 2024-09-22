RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tiger found dead in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park

September 22, 2024  16:57
image
A three-year-old male tiger was found dead on Sunday following a territorial battle in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, located in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said. 

Ramanand Bhaskar, Deputy Conservator of Forest told PTI that the forest guards discovered the tiger's body in the Khandar range, showing signs of injury. 

"Preliminary evidence suggests that the tiger, T-2312, died during a territorial dispute," Bhaskar said. 

With this incident, the total number of tigers in the national park, which is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India, has decreased to 72. 

Tigers are territorial animals that vigorously defend their domains. 

To mark their boundaries, tigers use methods such as urinating, secreting substances from their anal glands, and leaving scratch marks on tree bark, bushes, and rocks. 

The territory can extend up to 100 square kilometres, sources said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses
India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses

It has been 4,302 days since India last lost a Test series at home.

LIVE! BJP will be wiped out in Maha poll: Satya Pal Malik
LIVE! BJP will be wiped out in Maha poll: Satya Pal Malik

Son showing attitude...: Kejriwal's dig at Modi on RSS
Son showing attitude...: Kejriwal's dig at Modi on RSS

Kejriwal wanted to know if the RSS agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row

Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Indian-born man under scanner for Lebanon pager blasts
Indian-born man under scanner for Lebanon pager blasts

According to reports, Rinson Jose is the founder of Bulgaria-based firm which had facilitated the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances