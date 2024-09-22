



"I am the first such prime minister of India who was born after Independence. Crores of Indians dedicated their life to the Independence movement... We couldn't die for India, but, we can live for the country...





"From the very first day, my heart and mission have been very clear. I couldn't give my life for 'Swaraj' (self-rule), but I decided that I would dedicate my life to 'Suraaj' (good governance) and 'Samruddh Bharat' (prosperous India)," Modi said.

"That day is not far when you will see the made-in-India chip in America. This small chip will take India's flight of Viksit Bharat to a newer height.Modiguarantee', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an NRI community event in Nassau Coliseum, New York state, on Sunday morning local time.