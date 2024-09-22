RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Now, gas cylinder found on rail track in UP

September 22, 2024  12:25
image
An empty gas cylinder was found placed on the tracks by the loco pilot of a goods train, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station here on Sunday, the second such incident in the state this month.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur.

"It was found that the cylinder was of five litre capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated," a statement issued by the local police said.

Earlier on September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh
PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

IMAGES from the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday

LIVE! Majority of users will stop using UPI if...: Survey
LIVE! Majority of users will stop using UPI if...: Survey

Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific
Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific

'We condemn recent illicit missile launches in the region that violate UN Security Council resolutions. We express serious concern over recent dangerous and aggressive actions in the maritime domain. We seek a region where no country...

US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India
US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India

The United States has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday.

China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic
China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic

United States President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances