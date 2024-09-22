RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

No sea can distance you from India, Modi tells NRIs

September 22, 2024  22:19
image
Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said, "We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united." 

"You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition. You might have come seven seas apart, but no sea has that much depth that it can distance you from India. 

"What Ma Bharati has taught us, we can never forget that. Wherever we go, we accept all as family. To understand diversity, to live diversity is in our veins."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! E&Y employee death: FM calls for stress management
LIVE! E&Y employee death: FM calls for stress management

'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi
'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi

There was an awkward silence in the audience. A staff member finally pointed to the podium, leading to the introduction of Modi by the compere.

Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track
Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track

'The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter'

Military train halted after detonators found on track
Military train halted after detonators found on track

These detonators are called crackers and when they explode, they make a loud sound which is a signal for an obstruction or fog or mist ahead, he said.

Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row

Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances