



"You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition. You might have come seven seas apart, but no sea has that much depth that it can distance you from India.





"What Ma Bharati has taught us, we can never forget that. Wherever we go, we accept all as family. To understand diversity, to live diversity is in our veins."

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said, "We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united."