Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday landed in New York to attend an Indian community event in New York and to address a key conclave at the United Nations.





After wrapping up the Quad Leaders' meeting in Wilmington, hosted by President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Modi left for New York.





The Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in Biden's hometown Wilmington. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.





'After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes,' Prime Minister Modi posted on X.





Modi is in the US on a three-day visit. In New York, Modi will attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.





The prime minister's other engagements include participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. -- PTI

