



A series of cultural performances was staged before his arrival at the Coliseum on Long Island.





On Saturday, he was in Wilmington, Delaware, to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.





"After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes," Prime Minister Modi had posted on X earlier in the day on his arrival in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the Nassau Coliseum in New York where he will address the Indian diaspora.