RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Majority of users will stop using UPI if...: Survey

September 22, 2024  11:35
image
Around 75 per cent UPI users will stop using it if any transaction charge is levied on the service, a survey by Localcircles said on Sunday.
   
The survey found that 38 per cent of users make over 50 per cent of their payment transactions via UPI instead of debit, credit or any other form of digital transaction.
 
"Only 22 per cent UPI users surveyed are willing to bear a transaction fee on payments, 75 per cent of respondents stated that they will stop using UPI if a transaction fee is introduced," the survey said.
 
The survey comprising three broad areas claims to have received 42,000 responses from 308 districts but the number of replies on each question varied.
 
The questions regarding transaction fee on UPI received 15,598 responses.
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) posted a record 57 per cent rise in the volume of transactions and 44 per cent rise in value in the 2023-24 fiscal year, compared to the previous fiscal year.
 
For the first time UPI transactions crossed 100 billion and closed at 131 billion in a financial year, compared to 84 billion in 2022-23. In value terms, it touched Rs 199.89 trillion, compared to Rs 139.1 trillion, the report said.
 
The survey found 37 per cent of respondents shared UPI transaction accounts for more than 50 per cent of their total payment in value terms. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh
PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

IMAGES from the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday

LIVE! Majority of users will stop using UPI if...: Survey
LIVE! Majority of users will stop using UPI if...: Survey

Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific
Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific

'We condemn recent illicit missile launches in the region that violate UN Security Council resolutions. We express serious concern over recent dangerous and aggressive actions in the maritime domain. We seek a region where no country...

US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India
US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India

The United States has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday.

China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic
China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic

United States President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances