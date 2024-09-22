RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India retain same squad for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

September 22, 2024  13:17
The national selectors on Sunday retained the Indian team, which hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test here, for the second and final match in Kanpur. 
   
The hosts won the first Test with as many as five sessions to spare, and in the run-up to the series opener, there were speculations that few India players, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, could be rested for the second game as part of the team's workload management programme. 
 
"The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement. 
 
The second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.
 
Speaking ahead of first Test against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma had said that India would follow the same process they did during the Test series against England earlier this year. 
 
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by a huge margin on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
 
Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.
 
India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.
 
Squad:
 
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal. 
