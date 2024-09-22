



"You may remember this word 'Pushp' which means flower, I define it as 'P' for progressive Bharat, 'U' for unstoppable Bharat, 'S' for spiritual Bharat, 'H' for humanity first which India has dedicated itself to and 'P' for prosperous India... All five petals of 'Pushp' or the flower which will make Viksit Bharat..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the NRI reception in New York state, "After a long process of election, this time something unprecedented has happened in India... For the third consecutive time, our government has returned to power. Such a thing didn't happen in the last 60 years. This mandate of the people of India has great importance. In this third term, we have to achieve big targets..."