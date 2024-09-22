RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Govt to kick off FY26 Budget making exercise from next month

September 22, 2024  13:12
image
The finance ministry will commence the exercise to prepare the annual budget for 2025-26 from the second week of next month in the backdrop of the Indian economy recording 7 per cent growth rate for the fourth consecutive year.
   
The budget for the next financial year would focus on reforms to be pushed to further accelerate growth momentum and measures to generate jobs and boost demand in the economy.
 
"Pre-budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence in the second week of October 2024. Financial Advisers shall ensure that necessary details...are properly entered in UBIS (Union Budget Information System) before/latest by October 7, 2024," Budget circular 2025-26 issued by the Department of Economic Affairs said.
 
Hard copies of the data in the specified formats should be submitted for cross-verification, it said.
 
It will be the second budget of the Modi 3.0 government and 8th straight Budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.
 
"All the ministries/departments should submit details of autonomous bodies/ implementing agencies, for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created.
 
The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support, and why the same should not be wound up, should be explained," it said.
 
The Budget Estimates for 2025-26 will be provisionally finalised after completion of pre-budget meetings, it said.
 
Pre-budget meeting shall commence from second week of October, 2024 and shall continue till around mid-November, 2024, it said.
 
During the pre-Budget meetings requirement of funds for all categories of expenditures along with receipts of ministries/departments and expenditure estimates on net basis are discussed.
 
Besides, receipts of departmentally-run commercial undertakings, which are netted against the gross expenditure and non-tax revenues, including arrears of non-tax revenue are also assessed during the meetings. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh
PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

IMAGES from the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday

LIVE! India retain same squad for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh
LIVE! India retain same squad for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track
Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track

'The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter'

China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic
China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic

United States President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat.

'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'
'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'

'Afzal Guru became a victim of Pakistan's conspiracy. He was used as a means, just like all other innocent Kashmiris.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances