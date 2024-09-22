RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his reaction is winning hearts

September 22, 2024  16:11
A concertgoer hurled his smartphone at Diljit Dosanjh during the Paris show of his ongoing "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024" and the Punjabi performer's calm and composed response to the incident is winning hearts online.
 
In a video purportedly doing social media rounds, Dosanjh can be seen stopping his performance on his popular song "Patiala Peg" after the mobile lands on the stage.

The singer then went on to pick it up and spoke to the fan who allegedly threw the smartphone towards him. 

"Take care of your phone, paaji. Don't do this. Don't ruin the moment. Don't do this s***. I love you, brother. I love you too but why would you break your phone? I love you, I love you so much but don't do this s***," Dosanjh said through his microphone.

He later took off the jacket he was wearing for the show and tossed it in the air towards the fan.  

The Punjabi singer is currently doing his international shows as a part of the "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024". 

He will perform at Birmingham, the UK, on Sunday.

Dosanjh will visit India next month and will perform shows from October 26 to December 29 across Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. -- PTI 
India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses
It has been 4,302 days since India last lost a Test series at home.

LIVE! BJP will be wiped out in Maha poll: Satya Pal Malik
Son showing attitude...: Kejriwal's dig at Modi on RSS
Kejriwal wanted to know if the RSS agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Indian-born man under scanner for Lebanon pager blasts
According to reports, Rinson Jose is the founder of Bulgaria-based firm which had facilitated the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah.

