Cong govt takes loans, gives it to Sonia: Kangana

September 22, 2024  18:13
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government takes loans and gives it to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi which has made the state's coffers "hollow".
   
Addressing people after launching a BJP membership drive at a village in Shimla, the actress-turned-politician said, "Everyone is aware that corruption is prevalent and the Congress-ruling state governments have hollowed their respective states."
 
She wondered how the party spends "so much" on elections.
 
Attacking the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, she said, "They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi which has made the state hollow." 
 
"Disasters and Congress government have taken the state decades back and I would appeal to people to root out the present government," Ranaut said.
 
"If we give disaster funds, it should go to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund," she alleged. -- PTI 
