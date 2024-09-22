RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

China testing us, Biden tells Quad leaders

September 22, 2024  08:25
image
United States President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat.

Biden's remark came during the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We believe Xi Jinping is looking to focus on domestic economic challenges and minimise the turbulence in China," Biden told the leaders at the Summit.

His opening remarks were caught on the hot mic as pool reporters were leaving the Summit venue.

Biden was heard saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping is ' looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China's interest'.

Biden added that China continues to 'behave aggressively, testing us all across the region on several fronts, including on economic and technology issues'.

"At the same time, we believe intense competition requires intense diplomacy," he said.

Later a senior administration official tried to downplay the error.

"I don't think I have much to elaborate on that. It's consistent with what has been said before, and I don't think it'll be much of a surprise that our inside voice matches our outside voice," the official said.

"I think it's not surprising that China would have been on the agenda. It's an Indo-Pacific convening. This is an Indo-Pacific partnership. China is a major country in the Indo-Pacific. But I think it's also fair to say that there were a number of other topics on the agenda," said the official. 

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

It claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.   -- PTI

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden speaks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese look on during a Cancer Moonshot event at the Quad leaders summit in Claymont, Delaware, on September 21, 2024. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China testing us, Biden tells Quad leaders
LIVE! China testing us, Biden tells Quad leaders

'Quad is here to stay': Modi's message to China
'Quad is here to stay': Modi's message to China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

Modi-Biden hold hour-long talks ahead of Quad summit
Modi-Biden hold hour-long talks ahead of Quad summit

The war and Modi's recent visit to Ukraine is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Biden makes his final Quad summit an event to remember
Biden makes his final Quad summit an event to remember

US President Joe Biden on Saturday rolled out the red carpet to welcome leaders of Quad countries, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Anthony Albanese from Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan.

'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'

'Abhaya Di was one of the best seniors we could have.''She secured a seat in chest medicine which is huge in India, where only 10-20 seats are available for the general category.''Such a talent was destroyed ruthlessly.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances