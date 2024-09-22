RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP will be wiped out in Maha poll: Satya Pal Malik

September 22, 2024  16:55
Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday and said he will campaign for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Speaking to reporters, Malik, a vocal critic of the current administration, expressed confidence that the MVA will emerge victorious and claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would be "wiped out" in the state elections, likely to be held in November.

He suggested the MVA allies -- Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP -- to make adjustments and stay united for the assembly polls.
 
Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, met former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

The ruling Mahayuti in the state comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.
 
Asked about his views on the upcoming polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, Malik said, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry." 
 
"I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," said Malik, the last governor of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Malik said they discussed the status of Maharashtra and issues concerning the state. 

Asked about his message to Thackeray, he said, "As per my information, the BJP is losing; you (MVA) people will win." -- PTI
