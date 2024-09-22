United States President Joe Biden commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine last month and his message of peace as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks that figured pressing global challenges, including the situation in the war-ravaged country.

The US President hosted Modi at his personal home in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday afternoon, hours after the prime minister arrived in the US on a three-day visit.

In the talks, Biden conveyed to the Indian prime minister that the US supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for New Delhi in a reformed UN Security Council, according to a joint fact-sheet on the meeting.

Though the Modi-Biden talks primarily focused on bilateral ties, the two leaders also touched upon key global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific that has witnessed increasing Chinese muscle-flexing.

The fact-sheet said President Biden expressed his "immense appreciation" for India's leading role on the world stage, particularly Modi's leadership in the G-20 and in the Global South and his commitment to strengthen the Quad to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

It said India is at the forefront of efforts to seek solutions to the most pressing challenges, from supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the devastating consequences of conflicts around the world.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, and on the importance of international law, including the UN charter," it said.

It is understood that Modi briefed Biden on his visits to Moscow in July and to Kyiv last month.

In his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 23, Modi said both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

The prime minister said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally for a peaceful resolution of the crisis. -- PTI