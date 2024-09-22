RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ayodhya: SP MP Awadhesh Prasad's son booked for assault

September 22, 2024  19:48
image
An FIR was registered on Sunday against Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for allegedly kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a man, police said.

SP MP has denied the allegations terming its a politically motivated as his son is the party candidate for Milkipur assembly seat, where by-election is due. 

The FIR was lodged in this connection following a complaint by Ravi Tiwari at the Kotwali city police station here on Saturday against three named including Ajit and 15 unidentified persons at the Kotwali city police station.

It was lodged under BNS sections 140 (3) (kidnapping), 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 191 (3) (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death), police said.

The incident allegedly occurred near the State Bank of India's main branch intersection in the Faizabad City on Saturday afternoon after a dispute over commission in a land purchase case, police said.

The FIR alleged that Ajit Prasad and five-six others assaulted, threatened and kidnapped Tiwari.

Prasad, who is also involved in property dealing, is likely to contest from the Milkipur seat as Samajwadi  Party candidate in by-election. The seat was held by his father but fell vacant after his election as an MP.

However, the party has not officially released its list of candidates for the by-elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD
Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD

The Indian women's chess team etched their names in history by securing their maiden Chess Olympiad title, defeating Azerbaijan in a decisive 3.5-0.5 victory in Budapest.

LIVE! Ayodhya: SP MP Awadhesh's son booked for assault
LIVE! Ayodhya: SP MP Awadhesh's son booked for assault

Military train halted after detonators found on track
Military train halted after detonators found on track

These detonators are called crackers and when they explode, they make a loud sound which is a signal for an obstruction or fog or mist ahead, he said.

Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row

Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

'Why Manipur being allowed to go Afghanistan way'
'Why Manipur being allowed to go Afghanistan way'

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called his MLAs and ministers and said 'this should not happen in India. Manipur is not a part of any banana republic, I will not allow this to happen, talk it out, what is the problem'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances