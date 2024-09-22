An FIR was registered on Sunday against Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for allegedly kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a man, police said.





SP MP has denied the allegations terming its a politically motivated as his son is the party candidate for Milkipur assembly seat, where by-election is due.





The FIR was lodged in this connection following a complaint by Ravi Tiwari at the Kotwali city police station here on Saturday against three named including Ajit and 15 unidentified persons at the Kotwali city police station.





It was lodged under BNS sections 140 (3) (kidnapping), 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 191 (3) (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death), police said.





The incident allegedly occurred near the State Bank of India's main branch intersection in the Faizabad City on Saturday afternoon after a dispute over commission in a land purchase case, police said.





The FIR alleged that Ajit Prasad and five-six others assaulted, threatened and kidnapped Tiwari.





Prasad, who is also involved in property dealing, is likely to contest from the Milkipur seat as Samajwadi Party candidate in by-election. The seat was held by his father but fell vacant after his election as an MP.





However, the party has not officially released its list of candidates for the by-elections. -- PTI