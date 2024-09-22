RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Anura Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka presidential poll

September 22, 2024  20:45
image
Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday was declared winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election by the country's Election Commission after an unprecedented second round of counting of votes. 
 
Dissanayake, 56, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). 

Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe was eliminated in the first round after he failed to become within the top two in the vote list.
NPP said Dissanayake will take oath on Monday. 

Earlier, the Election Commission ordered a second round of counting after no candidate secured over 50 per cent votes needed to be declared the winner of Saturday's election.

Dissanayake will be the country's 9th president.

No election in Sri Lanka has ever progressed to the second round of counting, as single candidates have always emerged as clear winners based on first-preference votes. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD
Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD

The Indian women's chess team etched their names in history by securing their maiden Chess Olympiad title, defeating Azerbaijan in a decisive 3.5-0.5 victory in Budapest.

Marxist Dissanayake wins Lanka's presidential vote
Marxist Dissanayake wins Lanka's presidential vote

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna's (JVP) broader front National People's Power (NPP), on Sunday consolidated his lead in the Sri Lanka's presidential election.

Military train halted after detonators found on track
Military train halted after detonators found on track

These detonators are called crackers and when they explode, they make a loud sound which is a signal for an obstruction or fog or mist ahead, he said.

LIVE! E&Y employee death: FM calls for stress management
LIVE! E&Y employee death: FM calls for stress management

Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row

Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances