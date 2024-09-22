RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AI also means American-Indian spirit: Modi

September 22, 2024  22:27
Addressing the PIOs in New York state on Sunday morning local time, PM Modi said, "Elections are about to be held here. The elections that were just held in India were the biggest elections held so far in human history. We had almost double the number of voters than the total population of America. When we see this scale of Indian democracy we feel even more proud." 

"Wherever I go in the world, every leader praises the Indian diaspora. 

"Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home, in Delaware. His affection was a heart-touching moment for me. That honour is of 140 cr Indians, this honour is yours, and of lakhs of Indians living here. I am grateful to President Biden and you people. 

"This year of 2024 is important for the entire world. On one side there is conflict and struggle between some countries, on the other side democracy is being celebrated in many countries. India and America are together in this celebration of democracy..." 

PM Modi added, "For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here." 
