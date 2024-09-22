RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

5 held for converting people in UP's Mathura

September 22, 2024  15:23
image
Five persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity in Mathura, police said on Sunday. 

According to the police, they received information regarding a "Dharm Sabha" (religious gathering) being conducted in the Tulsi Nagar Indrapuri colony. 

They rushed to the spot and found around four dozen men and women gathered for the alleged conversion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. 

The accused were arrested under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, he said. 

Those arrested included Samson Samual, Amardeo, Vikas Bhoi, Ajai Selvaraj and Rakesh, he said. A large number of religious books, posters and public address systems were recovered, he said. 

They have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh
PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

IMAGES from the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday

LIVE! Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row
LIVE! Reprimand Naidu: Jagan to Modi on Tirupati laddu row

No changes to India's winning squad for 2nd Test
No changes to India's winning squad for 2nd Test

The national selectors on Sunday retained the Indian team, which hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test here, for the second and final match in Kanpur.

Indian-born man under scanner for Lebanon pager blasts
Indian-born man under scanner for Lebanon pager blasts

According to reports, Rinson Jose is the founder of Bulgaria-based firm which had facilitated the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah.

Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track
Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track

'The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances