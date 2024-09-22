



According to the police, they received information regarding a "Dharm Sabha" (religious gathering) being conducted in the Tulsi Nagar Indrapuri colony.





They rushed to the spot and found around four dozen men and women gathered for the alleged conversion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.





The accused were arrested under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, he said.





Those arrested included Samson Samual, Amardeo, Vikas Bhoi, Ajai Selvaraj and Rakesh, he said. A large number of religious books, posters and public address systems were recovered, he said.





They have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI

