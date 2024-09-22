Speaking to ANI, a member of the event organising committee, Jagdish Sewhani, said, "It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here... 15,000 Indian diaspora members have come here in New York from 42 different states.





"More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi. It is the first time ever, that an Indian PM is coming to Long Island in 75 years. The mayor of Nassau County is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world," he added.





Preparations are in the final stage at the venue where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora around noon.





Artists from different groups are preparing to showcase traditional music on Modi's arrival. Artists will perform 'Yakshagana', a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala, at the venue.





Members from Tamil Nadu will play the traditional musical instrument 'Parai' at the event.





A group was seen performing Malkhamb, an acrobatic activity from Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island. Jaydev Anata of Malkhamb Federation US, said, "We are promoting Malkhamb in the US as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with the objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public..."

PM Modi is set to address the "Modi and US" programme around noon local time at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York state, where 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora have gathered from 42 American states to welcome him.