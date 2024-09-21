RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hindu outfit moves SC over Tirupati laddu row

September 21, 2024  22:34
image
Surjit Singh Yadav, president of Hindu Sena Samiti has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court on Saturday to form a special investigation team to probe the allegations of using animal fat in preparation of prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.  

The president of Hindu Sena Samiti also sought registration of the complaint and investigation and prosecution of the persons involved in the alleged mixing of animal fat.  

The row comes days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party government.  

Moreover, Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad also demanded strict action on the issue.  

Speaking to ANI, VHP vice president Ram Singh, said, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad is demanding that everyone involved in this should get immediately arrested and punished. If the government does not do that, then the Hindu organisation like Bjarang Dal, Sangh Parivar and the devotees of Balaji should take action." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Complaint filed against ex-CM Jagan in laddu case
LIVE! Complaint filed against ex-CM Jagan in laddu case

Modi lands in US; heads to Delaware for Quad talks
Modi lands in US; heads to Delaware for Quad talks

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and...

PHOTOS: India march towards big win in Chennai
PHOTOS: India march towards big win in Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning left-handed catch in the slips to remove Zakir before Ashwin, who smashed a match-defining century in the first innings, produced a three-wicket burst.

Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat
Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat

Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house, where the victim was staying alone.

Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD

Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances