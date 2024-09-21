



The president of Hindu Sena Samiti also sought registration of the complaint and investigation and prosecution of the persons involved in the alleged mixing of animal fat.





The row comes days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party government.





Moreover, Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad also demanded strict action on the issue.





Speaking to ANI, VHP vice president Ram Singh, said, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad is demanding that everyone involved in this should get immediately arrested and punished. If the government does not do that, then the Hindu organisation like Bjarang Dal, Sangh Parivar and the devotees of Balaji should take action." -- ANI

Surjit Singh Yadav, president of Hindu Sena Samiti has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court on Saturday to form a special investigation team to probe the allegations of using animal fat in preparation of prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.