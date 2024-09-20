RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP: Out on bail, rape accused shoots dead victim

September 20, 2024  15:58
A rape accused, out on bail, shot dead his victim in Sambhal, UP, police said on Friday, adding that the man along with another person have been detained.

 Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said, "A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in the Kaila Devi police station area on the night of September 18. A case has been registered against two men. 

 The main accused, Rinku 20, had raped the girl and a case was registered against him in Ghaziabad police station in February. He came out of the jail on bail earlier this month, he said. According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the minor girl was shot dead while she was returning home on a motorcycle with her brother and mother. 

 The family alleges that Rinku along with another person intercepted them and opened fire, the police said. "We are looking into all aspects of the shooting incidents. CCTV footage of the area are also being gathered," the officer said. PTI
