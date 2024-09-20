RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP: 13-yr-old Dalit girl gang-raped in moving car

September 20, 2024  18:28
A Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in  Mathura in a moving car, after which she was thrown out on the side of a road, police said on Friday.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused following a complaint from the minor's father and efforts are on to arrest the trio, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said the girl, who is around 13-year-old, has been sent to the district women's hospital for a medical examination, after which her statement will be recorded before the magistrate.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's father, the SP said the incident took place on Thursday when the the minor went to a shop in her neighbourhood to buy items for breakfast.

At the shop, a man named Neeraj allegedly gave her a bottle of water laced with sedatives. As soon as she drank the water, she started feeling dizzy and fainted, the complaint said.

Neeraj, his friend Shailendra and another associate then allegedly took her away in a car. They raped the girl in the moving car while she was in a semi-conscious state and threw her out under the flyover of Barsana Road before fleeing. On regaining consciousness, the girl reached home and informed her parents about the incident, the complaint added.

According to the SP, while narrating her ordeal, the condition of the girl deteriorated and the family immediately took her to a doctor, who also confirmed that she was raped.

Following this, her parents filed a complaint at the Chhata police station. 

Bisen said that a case has been registered and the matter is being probed, adding that efforts are on to arrest the three accused persons.   -- PTI
