RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Udhayanidhi displeased by questions on elevation

September 20, 2024  22:17
image
Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday declined to comment on an expectation in the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will soon be elevated as deputy chief minister and the latter deprecated disturbing the top actor with a question on the matter.

While Rajinikanth told reporters in Chennai that he had already made it clear to them to not pose political questions, Udhayanidhi, addressing an event, later said some (media outlets) had posted a thumbnail/heading in YouTube as though the actor was incensed by the prospect of him becoming the deputy chief minister.

Though Rajinikanth made it amply clear that he was not inclined to answer questions related to politics, 'what is the heading they have given? what an impression it will give (to readers)?', Udhayanidhi, also the DMK youth wing secretary asked.

He said he was himself taken aback. The minister said the actor was at the airport to take a flight and wondered if it was necessary to bother him with such a question.

He said he was not sure about the thumbnail to be posted by the media for the points he has now made on the matter.

"It could be like this...Udhayanidhi hits back at Superstar Rajinikanth, I am giving you a cue."

Furthermore, he said: "I am not the Deputy CM yet. There is no announcement yet. It is the prerogative of the chief minister."

On the chances of elevation, journalists have asked Chief Minister M K Stalin and they also posed the same question to him and this was alright. But the practice of asking questions related to this matter from almost everyone was not appropriate, he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Pannun case
LIVE! NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Pannun case

Israel strikes Lebanon capital; 8 killed, 59 injured
Israel strikes Lebanon capital; 8 killed, 59 injured

Photos from a suburb of Beirut in the south, where Hezbollah is widely supported, according to The Washington Post, showed massive damage to cars and buildings as well as rubble in the streets.

TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...

As the Tirupati Laddu row snowballed into a major national controversy, the temple body managing the super-rich shrine on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing...

Tensions among MVA allies over CM's come to fore
Tensions among MVA allies over CM's come to fore

In signs of friction in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said ally Congress should understand his party's contribution in increasing the grand...

PIX: India in control as Bangladesh falter in Chennai
PIX: India in control as Bangladesh falter in Chennai

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances