Tirupati prasadam row: Minister calls for probe

September 20, 2024  13:03
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday called for a detailed investigation into the Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet.

"Whatever the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said is a very serious matter, it should be investigated in detail and whoever is guilty should be punished," Joshi told reporters.

Citing a copy of a "lab report," TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that "beef tallow and animal fat--lard and fish oil--were used in the preparation of ghee, which was supplied to Tirumala."

"The lab reports of samples that were sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that beef tallow and animal fat, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee that was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7. The Hindu religion is offended by this. The 'prasadam' which is offered to the Lord thrice a day has been mixed with this ghee," Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged.

"We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govinda will forgive us for whatever mistakes have been committed," he said.
