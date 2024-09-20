RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tirupati laddu row: Rahul says authorities have to...

September 20, 2024  23:50
image
Amid the Tirupati laddu row, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said this issue needs to be thoroughly looked into and asserted that authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

The Congress said if claims of 'desecration' of the Tirupati laddu are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty, but if they are wrong or motivated, millions of Tirupati devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government triggered a massive political row, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party accusing Naidu of indulging in 'heinous allegations' for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party circulating a lab report to back its claim.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat to make laddus.

'The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing,' Gandhi said in a post on X.

Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world, he said.

'This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces,' the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, 'If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati Laddus are right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out BUT, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith.'

'Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season,' he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...

The Tirupati Laddu row intensified on Friday with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is managing the super-rich temple, backing Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's claim that the famous 'prasadam' had animal fat and...

'Chilling effect': HC quashes govt's fact checking unit
'Chilling effect': HC quashes govt's fact checking unit

The Bombay high court on Friday quashed the amended Information Technology rules aimed at identifying through a fact checking unit "fake and false" content against the government on social media platforms, holding it as unconstitutional.

Time Modi Connects With Kamala Harris
Time Modi Connects With Kamala Harris

Over the years, India has enjoyed bipartisan support in the US and this asset must be kept intact and nurtured through across the board political and civil society engagement, suggests former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

US preparing for potential war with China
US preparing for potential war with China

United States Navy Chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti unveiled the 2024 Navigation Plan, outlining navy's readiness for a potential war with China over the next two years, Taiwan News.

Who Will Win Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll?
Who Will Win Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll?

'The Indian government is better prepared this time and has reached out to all contenders and not putting all eggs in one basket.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances