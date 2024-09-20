RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tirupati laddoo controversy: Jagan's party moves HC

September 20, 2024  12:32
Tirupati's famous laddoos
Days after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged former YSRCP government for adulterating the Tirupati Prasadam with "animal fat," the YSRCP on Friday moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

The lawyers representing the YSRCP, requested the court that either a sitting judge or a committee should be appointed by the High Court to investigate the claims made by the Chief Minister. 

The bench suggested that a PIL be filed by Wednesday, stating that the arguments would be heard on that day.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged for the constitution of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to look into issues related to temples across the country.In a post on X on Friday, Pawan Kalyan assured strict action on the ongoing laddu controversy in Tirupati and added that this matter points to many issues surrounding "desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices."

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for national-level debate on the matter and urged for a collective fight against "desecration of Sanathana Dharma in any form."

Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy denied the TDP claims and said that only organic ingredients were used in the preparations of the Prasadam.
