



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,544.31. During the day, it soared 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent to hit the momentous intra-day peak of 84,694.46.





The NSE Nifty surged 375.15 points or 1.48 per cent to close at a record 25,790.95 level. During the day, the gauge zoomed 433.45 points or 1.70 per cent to reach an all-time intra-day peak of 25,849.25.





From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 5 per cent. JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers.





State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were the laggards. The Indian market has joined the rally following the 50bps Fed rate cut and super accommodative monetary policy. -- PTI

