Sensex breaches 84,000-mark for 1st time ever

September 20, 2024  11:02
Sensex breaches 84,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty hits fresh all-time high level. 

Nifty, Sensex opened strong on Friday following a global market surge after the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates. 

The experts pointed out that the FIIs have changed their positions in Indian markets following the concerns of Indian stocks being overvalued, however, the strong support by domestic investors continues in Indian markets.
