



A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan directed that the Director General of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) would not report to the Telangana CM with regard to the prosecution of the case. The counsel appearing for Reddy told the court that the plea seeking transfer of trial in the case was filed with a "political motive".

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to transfer the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others, from Telangana to Bhopal. The apex court directed Reddy not to interfere in any way with the functioning of prosecution in the case.