SC raps CBI over its plea seeking transfer of cases outside Bengal

September 20, 2024  11:15
image
The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the CBI over its plea seeking transfer of cases relating to the 2021 post-post violence cases outside West Bengal. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the agency cannot cast aspersions on the entire judiciary in West Bengal. 

"How can you cast aspersions on entire judiciary.You are showing as if there is a hostile environment in whole West Bengal," the bench said.

 Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, told the apex court that there is no intention to cast aspersions and it is a case of loose drafting. PTI
