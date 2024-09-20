



US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan for the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday, September 21.





This year's Quad Summit will feature ambitious announcements in the areas in which the Quad has grown and is used to working and where Indo-Pacific partners prioritise the Quad's delivery.





These include health security, humanitarian and disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, climate and clean energy, and cyber security, Mira Rapp-Hooper, White House National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, told reporters at a news conference.





This is the first time President Biden will host foreign leaders in Wilmington, Delaware, reflecting his strong relationship with the leaders, and their strategic importance, she said on Thursday.





This year's Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in India, but the venue was shifted to the US after looking at the schedule of the four leaders, she said.





"But as we looked at all four of these leaders' schedules, it became increasingly clear that the best way to make sure that they met and had the time that they wanted to have these deep discussions would be this weekend here in the United States. So Prime Minister Modi graciously agreed to swap host years with us, and we do expect all four Quad leaders to meet in India next year," she said.





Responding to a question, Rapp-Hooper said President Biden is very proud of the fact that the Quad has become a leading regional grouping, and he alongside of Quad partners agreed that the priority for the next several years at least should be focused on institutionalizing the Quad and making sure it is strongly rooted in the Indo-Pacific.

