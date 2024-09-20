RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Put under house arrest for third consecutive Friday, claims Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

September 20, 2024  17:59
image
Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has claimed that he was put under house arrest for the third consecutive Friday, preventing him from discharging his religious duties.

He also described as 'strange' Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's claim to a private TV news channel that the Hurriyat Conference leader was a free man and could go wherever he wanted.

"No reason is given for this infringement of my fundamental right to freedom and liberty. It is enforced in private and denied in public. No visitors, especially the media, are allowed to meet me," the Mirwaiz said on Friday. 

The separatist leader alleged that 'repeated detention' were affecting his obligations as the Mirwaiz (chief cleric) and his socio-educational initiatives. 

He said he would file a rejoinder before the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh concerning his ongoing lawsuit seeking permanent release from house arrest.

The Mirwaiz also condoled the passing of Jammu and Kashmir's first Muslim IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who died on Thursday.

Pandit, who retired as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in 2009, died at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer.

"Shafi sahab was a dynamic bureaucrat, for whom the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was the motivating force throughout his career. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve the society through philanthropic and social initiatives. Such people are an asset to society and he will always be remembered for that," the separatist leader said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha sexual assault: CM vows to act against cops
LIVE! Odisha sexual assault: CM vows to act against cops

Bombay HC quashes amended IT Rules on fake content
Bombay HC quashes amended IT Rules on fake content

The Bombay high court on Friday held as unconstitutional and struck down the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules which sought to identify fake and false content on social media against the government.

PIX: India in control as Bangladesh falter in Chennai
PIX: India in control as Bangladesh falter in Chennai

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Friday.

Oz PM to privately talk to Modi about 'Indian spies'
Oz PM to privately talk to Modi about 'Indian spies'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said matters like the expulsion of 'spies' are raised 'privately', when asked if an incident involving Indian citizens will come up when he meets his counterpart Narendra Modi at the Quad...

'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'

'Abhaya Di was one of the best seniors we could have.''She secured a seat in chest medicine which is huge in India, where only 10-20 seats are available for the general category.''Such a talent was destroyed ruthlessly.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances