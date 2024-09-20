



Pakistan's Deputy Finance Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday revealed that in the coming four years, Pakistan will have to repay USD 100 billion to external moneylenders.





Presently, the external debt owed by Pakistan's federal government is around 10 times more than the current USD 9.4 billion gross foreign exchange reserves of the country, the Express Tribune reported. Reportedly, Pakistan is planning to attempt the repayment upcoming repayment by securing rollovers and restructuring its external debts due to its deteriorating financial condition.





Another disclosure made by Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that despite signing a USD 7 billion International Monetary Fund new programme, the country will not be able to meet its external financing requirements.

The critical condition of Pakistan's finances may take a turn for the worse within the next four years. The country will soon have to pay an external debt of USD 100 billion which is several times more than the current foreign exchange reserves.