Pakistan mob burns body of blasphemy accused

September 20, 2024  16:45
A mob has burnt the corpse of a doctor who was accused of blasphemy and later killed by a policeman in Pakistan's Sindh province, preventing the family from carrying out his burial. 

Dr Shahnawaz Kanbar was killed in a shootout with police in Sindh province amidst allegations of blasphemy that prompted him to flee near Mirpurkhas, approximately 250 km northeast of Karachi on Wednesday night. 

According to police, the doctor was shot dead after he refused to surrender and tried to escape from being arrested. On Thursday evening Kanbar's body was handed over to his family for burial. The slain man is survived by three sons, a daughter, and his widow. 

 The family had brought the body to their native village, Janhero, for burial but a mob gathered there demanding the corpse be handed over to them, local police officer Shakoor Rasheed said.

 The family members escaped for their lives without carrying out the burial as the mob chased them out, Rasheed said, adding that The mob found the body in one of the cars left behind and set it on fire, he added.
