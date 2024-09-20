



"Our ghee is pure, and we have samples. We invite anyone to conduct tests at any laboratory they prefer. We have been consistently supplying ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams through A.R. Dairy Foods from June to July. However, at present, we are not giving ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. With over 25 years of experience in ghee production, we have never received any complaints or quality issues to date."





Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan today said he was "deeply disturbed" by the findings of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and suggested setting up a national board to look into the issues pertaining to temples.

His comments come two days after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

AR Dairy Foods in Dindigul that had supplied ghee for Tirupati temple prasadam and which is now amid a controversy says: "Samples have been collected from the Food Safety Department, and we have already sent samples to the Tirupati Devasthanam laboratory. The lab has conducted tests and found no irregularities. There was a rumour about defects in the ghee sent in June and July, but the Food Safety Department and Agmark officials visited, collected samples, and found no issues.