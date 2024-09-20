RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Only Chandrababu can use god for politics: Jagan

September 20, 2024  16:06
image
Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row: YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says, "Only Chandrababu Naidu has mentality to use god for politics. Ghee adulteration allegations are atrocious. Is it fair to play with sentiments of crores of devotees across world?
"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria has not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicizing religious matters. We have rejected the products in our regime 18 times."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Only Chandrababu can use god for politics: Jagan
LIVE! Only Chandrababu can use god for politics: Jagan

1st Test Updates: Jaiswal out for 10; India 2 down
1st Test Updates: Jaiswal out for 10; India 2 down

Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'
Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'

Kalyan urged everyone to come together to put an end to the desecration of the 'Sanathana Dharma' (Hinduism) in any form.

YSRCP moves HC over animal fat in Tirupati laddu claim
YSRCP moves HC over animal fat in Tirupati laddu claim

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

AAP seeks govt accommodation for convenor Kejriwal
AAP seeks govt accommodation for convenor Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded an accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is entitled to it on account of being the convener of a national party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances