Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row: YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says, "Only Chandrababu Naidu has mentality to use god for politics. Ghee adulteration allegations are atrocious. Is it fair to play with sentiments of crores of devotees across world?

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria has not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicizing religious matters. We have rejected the products in our regime 18 times."