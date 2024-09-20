Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his government will take stringent action against those involved in the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee at a police station in the state capital.





Majhi, who is on a tour of his home district Keonjhar, said: "The state government has already ordered a Crime Branch inquiry into the incident, suspended the accused police personnel and also registered a case against them."





The CM, who is also in charge of the home department, said his government would not hesitate to take action against the culprits involved in the case.





"The government has been taking all steps required in the case. There should be no worries over it. The government is fully aware about the incident and will take strong action in the case," Majhi said.





The chief minister's statement in this regard came hours after Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the incident where an army officer and his fiancee were allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted by the personnel of the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. -- PTI

